Kuna Srisailam Goud campaigns in Jagadgirigutta, says will establish bus depot

Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud received a warm welcome from the people in Jagadgirigutta.

Campaigning at Birappa Nagar, Mugdhum Nagar, Polala Basti, Srinivas Nagar, Bhagat Singh Marg, Seesala Basti Quthubullapur under Jagadgirigutta Division, he said that we will give houses, ration cards, pensions and house titles to the poor and support the unemployed.

BJP candidate Srisailam Goud said that he will bring a bus depot to Jagadgirigutta along with junior college, basti dawakhanas and will work to create basic facilities in the bastis. He requested the voters to vote for the lotus flower symbol in the election to be held on 30th of this month.

BJP OBC Morcha State Working Committee Members JK Shekhar Yadav Division President Punna Reddy, Leaders Mekala Suresh Reddy, Arkala Sudha, Mahender, Naresh Goud, Vasundhara, Gandi Raju Yadav, Siddhiram Reddy, Madhu, Aruna Reddy, Arun, Shravan, Rajamani, Geetha, Parasuram, Muppidi Ravi, local BJP, Janasena leaders and workers participated in large numbers









