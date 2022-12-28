Kunamneni condemns attack on CPI leaders in Munugodu

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on his party leaders in Munugodu constituency allegedly by BJP activists.

Speaking to the media persons, Sambasiva Rao alleged that during the unveiling of the party flag in Tungapadu village of Nampalli mandal in Munugodu constituency on the occasion of the 98th foundation day of CPI, activists belonging to BJP attacked party district secretary N Sathyam, former Munugodu MLA Ujjini Yadigiri Rao and other senior leaders.

Criticising the action of BJP activists Sambasiva Rao said indulging in violence was not good in democracy.

"Political parties should indulge in politics during polls. Attacking members of opposition parties was against the spirit of democracy," he said. The senior CPI leader warned that if any party tries to get involved in violence then they would be thrown out of the Nalgonda district as it was the stronghold of communists. He urged police to take action against the people involved in violence.