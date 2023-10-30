KYC-Know Your Candidate: From PET to Govt Whip, Rega sure of hat-trick

Pinapaka: Dreams of people for all-round welfare and development were fulfilled by the BRS during its two terms in power, informed Pinapaka sitting MLA, government whip and BRS candidate Rega Kantha Rao. The two-time MLA is eyeing hat-trick this time.

A tribal leader of reputation, Rega Kantha Rao left his job as the physical education teacher and joined politics at the invitation of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He contested as the Congress candidate in 2009 and won the elections.

Rao was born in 1977 in Kornavalli village, a tribal hamlet Karakagudem mandal. He did his MA in Political Science, and MPEd. He won two times as the MLA in 2009 and 2018 from the Congress party. He was defeated in 2014 elections.

He joined the BRS party as he was attracted by the welfare schemes of BRS government. He was appointed as government whip by the KCR government. BRS is fielding him Pinapaka in these elections.

Rao strove well for the development of his constituency, securing crores of funds. He fulfilled the dreams of people for irrigation projects and proper roads in villages. He was instrumental in setting up of a 100-bed hospital, RTA office at Manuguru, polytechnic college and others. He was available to the people of Pinapaka round-the-clock. He exudes confidence of achieving hat-trick as MLA. His followers are hopeful that he would be accommodated in the KCR cabinet after the formation of the BRS government.