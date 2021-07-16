L Ramana joined TRS to contribute to State's development: CM KCR

TRS supremo and Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday welcomed former TTDP chief L Ramana into party in a programme at Telangana Bhavan.



The Chief Minister said that he was elated with L Ramana's joining into the party. "L Ramana joined TRS to make his contribution to the development of the state. In the future, he will be praised as the best politician by the people," Rao opined.

K Chandrasekhar Rao said that handloom industry which needed to be developed further has no proper leader in the TRS party. "The handloom sector witnesses a lot of sufferings and is highly populated. Though the state government is implementing several welfare programmes, there is still a lot to do to develop the industry. The government is trying to launch insurance schemes for the handloom workers similarly like Rythu Bhima," said the CM adding that the party will strive to provide services to the handloom sector through L Ramana.