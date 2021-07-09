L Ramana resigns as TTDP chief

L Ramana on Friday resigned as Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) chief. He handed over the letter to the party national chief N Chandrababu Naidu. After resigning as TTDP chief, L Ramana announced his joining into the ruling TRS party.

He said that he is joining TRS to take part in the development of the state and also thanked Chandrababu Naidu who supported his political growth for 30 years.

It is known that L Ramana along with Errabelli Dayakar Rao met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday. The CM assured him to provide political opportunities and agreed to the latter's joining into the party. Ramana will formally join the ruling party in the next three or four days.

Ramana is said to have been in touch with the Chief Minister for a month. He was asked to take part in the welfare of the backward classes in the state and also discussed the current political scenario in the state and by-elections in Huzurabad.