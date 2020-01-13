Labourer from Jammu and Kashmir dies in a road accident at Shamshabad

Hyderabad : A labourer from Jammu and Kashmir died in a road accident at Shamshabad on Sunday night. The deceased identified as Mudasir Ahmed (19).

According to police, the victim migrated to Hyderabad from Jammu and Kashmir and was living at Gollapally village in Shamshabad.

On Sunday when he was moving on his bike at Thondupally a RTC bus hit his bike due to which he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and took the bus driver into their custody and by registering a case they are investigating.

They have shifted the body to Osmania General hospital mortuary for postmortem.