"Lakh Dappu and Thousand Voices": Cultural Ratha Yatra Inspires Unity Ahead of February 7 Program
Gadwal: As part of efforts to unite and inspire the Madiga sub-communities through their artistic skills, a Ratha Yatra was organized under the leadership of Joint District Convener Dappu Swami, District President Charan Madiga, and Bizzaram Tirumalesh. The yatra, aimed at making the Lakh Dappu and Thousand Voices program a grand success, reached Ieeja town, where several activities were held.
The procession began with a floral tribute to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, followed by honoring the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram in the SC Colony. The cultural team then performed traditional songs and dances, spreading awareness and unity among the local community.
Several notable leaders and representatives participated in the event, including:
MSP District Convener Ieeja Raju Madiga
MRPS District Convener Pogula Rajesh Madiga
Municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna
MEO Ramulu Dayal
Congress Party District Spokesperson Minor Babu
Leaders and Activists such as Gajji Dev Raju, SP Hanumanth, Anjaneyulu, Nagaraju
BJHPS District President Ashwa Marenna
TDP Representative Dr. Raju and Anji
MSF Leaders Charles, Dandora Prasad, Maheshwari
Community Representatives Pulikal Vijay Kumar, Mittadoddi Emmanuel, Chagadona Thimman, Balgar Mukkeranna, Gattu Esanna
The event was well-received by SC Colony residents, who actively participated and supported the program. The cultural performances highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the community's heritage and aspirations.
This initiative is part of the larger efforts to ensure the successful execution of the Lakh Dappu and Thousand Voices program in Hyderabad on February 7, a significant step towards cultural revival and unity.