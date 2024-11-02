Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy celestial wedding performed

Vadapally: Celestial Wedding of Lord Narasimha Swamy with his consort Goddess Laxmi was celebrated grandly on Friday at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Vadapalli village of Dameracherla Mandal in Nalgonda District under the leadership of MLA BathulaLakshma Reddy. On this occasion, MP Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy and his spouse, along with AdavathSarath Nayak, a member of the National Tribal Students’ Education Association Steering Committee, participated, offering silk clothes to the deity, performing poojas, and receiving the sacred TheerthaPrasadam.

The temple committee honored the dignitaries by presenting them with shawls. Following the ceremony, Annaprasadam was organized for the devotees. A large number of devotees, including MaladharanaSwamys, gathered for the event. District Additional Judge Venu, IAS Sharath Naik ,DCC President Ketavath Shankar Nayak, and devotees in Large numbers took part in the program.