Land acquisition for Phase-I of Regional Ring Road from Sangareddy-Choutuppal soon

The phase-I of Regional Ring Road (RRR) will pass through Sangareddy-Narsapur-Toopran-Gajwel-Jagadevapur-Bhongir and Choutuppal, Union minister Kishan Reddy said. Speaking in a press conference, Reddy said that land will be acquired in 18 villages in Sangareddy, 22 villages in Medak, 17 in Siddipet and 23 villages in Yadadri-Bhongir district for the construction of phase-I of RRR.

He added that the RRR would be a game changer for the development of Hyderabad. "The 347-km long road which will be constructed in two phases will not only reduce the traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) but also generate employment opportunities to many.

He said that the projects implementation units are being set up in Gajwel and Kamareddy districts. "An action plan for the construction of RRR was prepared and the centre has accorded permissions and the alignments were done. The centre also asked the state government to set up three special land acquisition units," he added.

Kishan Reddy asserted that the land acquisition cost for the two phases of RRR would be around Rs 4,000 crore which will be equally borne by the state. However, the entire construction cost will be entirely borne by the centre, he said.

And the second phase of the project would connect Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy, for which detailed project reports were already prepared, he added.