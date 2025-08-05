Land owner urges Collector for NOC for his land

Karimnagar: A resident Burgupelli Venkateswar Rao of Vavilalapalli, Karimnagar appealed to district Collector Pamela Sathpathy to issue a NOC for the land he purchased in 1980 and enjoying the land as a title holder.

In a petition submitted to the Collector during Prajavani on Monday he said that in the survey no. 954, in the year 1978, through award no. 10 & 42, some land related to the land acquisition was made by the SRSP by making 1.15 acre for the dam and 1-24 acres for the road, totaling 2.39 acres. Later, in the year 1980, he purchased the remaining patta land through various registered documents.

The concerned tahsildar and Revenue Divisional Officer, Karimnagar conducted a survey on Mokha, examined the revenue records and found him to be the owner of the land and recommended to the concerned SRSP officials to issue him NOC, Venkateswar Rao said.

However, the concerned SRSP officials have not issued a No-Objection Certificate for the land he is concerned with and are causing trouble in various ways and delaying, he said.