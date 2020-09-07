Landmine blasted by Maoists in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The agency villages of Cherla Mandal were left in shock as a strong landmine was blasted by Maoists during late night hours of Sunday.

According to the sources, the Maoists blasted a strong land mine at Pagidivagu on Tippapuram- Peddamidisileru road in Cherla mandal. The road was damaged leaving behind a three meters radius pit on the road and no casualties were reported.

It might be noted that on account of encounter at Gundala in Yellandhu mandal, the Maoists called for one day agency bandh on Sunday. The Maoists dropped two letters at the incident site.

They condemned fake encounters in the state aimed to kill the Maoists. The letters by name Sabari - Cherla Committee and Mahadevpur Area Committee left at the spot. The Maoists exploded the IED just to prove their existence and people need not panic, police said.