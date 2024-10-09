Larsen & Toubro Donates ₹5.50 Crores to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: In a generous gesture of support for flood victims, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has donated ₹5.50 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. L&T Chairman and Managing Director S.N. Subrahmanyan presented the cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to L&T for their timely contribution, which will significantly aid the government's efforts in providing relief and rehabilitation to those affected by the recent floods. He commended the company for standing by the government in its initiatives to assist flood victims and emphasized the importance of such collaborations in times of crisis.

The donation will be utilized to implement various relief measures, including providing essential supplies, medical assistance, and support for rebuilding efforts in flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister highlighted the collective responsibility of businesses and government entities in ensuring the well-being of citizens during challenging times.