Last date for property tax dues payment extended by 45 days

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday extended the one-time settlement scheme for payment of property tax with 90 per cent waiver of the interest on arrears for another 45 days.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao held a review meeting with the municipal chairman, commissioners and additional collectors here. He made an appeal to the citizens asking them to utilise the opportunity of one-time settlement and directed the officials to create awareness among the people.

The government on Monday issued orders of extending the last date. As per the orders, the last date for one-time settlement will be October 31. Earlier, the last date was on September 15. There were issues such as improper assessments and the response was not good because of Covid-19. The GHMC commissioner had requested the government to extend the last date for one-time settlement scheme.

The Minister said the government would be celebrating 'Swachhata Diwas' on the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2. He said that the government was giving top priority to cleanliness in towns.

He directed the officials to complete the construction of toilets in towns before October 2 and asked the officials to focus more on waste management and to ensure that people of the towns have a two-bin system with dry and wet waste. The Minister said that if all the municipal commissioners and public representatives can come together, great service can be provided to the people with the new TSBPASS, which was passed in the Assembly on Monday.