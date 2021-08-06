The last date for 'Rythu Bhima' registration is August 11. Farmers who hold pattadar passbooks can apply online to get the insurance. The State agricultural department said that the farmers who have registered their lands on or before August 3 are eligible to apply.

Eligibility criteria

The age criteria for eligibility is 18 to 59 years i.e, farmer should be born between 14.08.1962 to 14.08.2003

The age will be considered only based on the Aadhaar card

The insurance will get only for land in one region even if the farmer possess multiple agricultural lands

The farmer should sign on nomination forum and hand over it to the AEO along with passbook, Aadhaar Card and Aadhaar card xerox.

If the farmer failed to register for the insurance, he should wait for the next year