Lawyers of Raja Sing to seek SC intervention in PD Act imposed on him

Hyderabad: After the PD Act imposed on the suspended BJP leader Raja Singh, the lawyers of the latter are going to seek SC intervention in revoking the PD Act against Goshamahal BJP MLA. It is reported that they are planning to file a petition either in the Supreme Court or High Court. The decision of the PD Act Advisory Committee is going to be crucial. The family members and lawyers have met Raja Singh through Moolakhat on Saturday. The persons registered under the PD Act may remain in jail for at least three months or a year.

It is believed that police registered PD Act against 2,573 people in the last eight years. In the last one year, 664 people have been booked under the PD Act.

The advisory committee is going to interrogate Raja Singh within a month.

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, two days after he secured bail in a case relating to making controversial remarks on the Prophet.

Police said PD Act was invoked against Raja Singh. Hyderabad Police issued two notices to Singh under CrPC Section 41 (notice of appearance before police officer) over remarks he allegedly made in April this year against the Prophet. Singh had allegedly made the remarks at a Ramnavami event.