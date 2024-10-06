Lax enforcement by mining officials raises concerns

Wanaparthy : In an incident on Saturday, a vehicle involved in illegal soil transportation was apprehended in Appayapalli here. The vehicle, lacking a valid temporary bill, was taken to the Wanaparthy Rural Police Station. However, the individual responsible for the mining permit swiftly generated the required bill, deceiving both the public and officials.

Instead of pursuing legal action, the authorities imposed a minimal fine of Rs 2,600 and released the vehicle. This has raised public outrage, as the same vehicle reportedly carries out multiple illegal trips daily yet faces only nominal penalties.

This is not the first instance of such reports surfacing. The conduct of mining officials in Wanaparthy district has left many bewildered. Despite rampant illegal excavation and transportation of soil across various parts of the district, not a single case has been registered against the violators. Daily reports from different mandals indicate the unchecked illegal movement of soil, yet the district mining officials seem to be turning a blind eye.

Despite claiming to monitor the situation, officials have been accused of merely staging inspections. While certain areas have temporary permissions for mining, large quantities of soil are being transported illegally far beyond the permitted limits. According to critics, the officials tasked with overseeing these operations have ignored the violations. Even when concerned citizens report these activities, no significant action is taken, with claims that bribery has dulled the response of those in charge.

The illegal soil trade is generating significant revenue for offenders, while the government suffers from the imposition of meagre fines. Critics have called for stricter enforcement and transparency to curb the ongoing illegal activities and prevent further financial losses to the state.