Laxman campaigns in MLC polls, hits out at BRS, govt

Vikarabad: Participating in the campaign for the MLC election here on Friday, BJP MP Dr. K Laxman asserted that only the party candidate's victory would ensure meeting of teachers' just demands. He recalled that the State party unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had done to jail for taking up the teachers' cause. "Only the BJP candidate can fight for teachers". The party, he said, had questioned the State government on GO 317.

In a scathing attack on the government and BRS party, he accused the employees' organisations of neglecting problems and singing praise of the administration. He stated that the teacher/graduate MLCs did not speak in the Council. "Even though Telangana materialised after the participation of teachers and employees in the 'SakulajanaSamme' their hopes of improved government schools were dashed as evident from the condition of these institutions.

Dr. Laxman charged the government with devaluing the education system, shutting down schools and removing teachers in the name of rationalisation. He said the education system has been handed over to corporate; after the State formation corporate institutions have been given pride of place. "People have had to wait for years for government jobs; even the Vidya Volunteer posts are vacant so are thousand of techer posts. The universities in the State have been ruined. The government did not respond to questions in the Assembly why schools lacked support staff. None questioned when the employees lost dues of 21 months because of delayed PRC. When questioned, the government is resorting to threats to media houses.

The MP posed questions to government like the status of common school for CM's grandson or CM's driver, KG to PG education, while hitting out at it for holding out threats/allurements to teachers, robbing the State of resources. He wondered whether the four crore people strong Telangana was meant for the family of four. He accused the government of turning the State future scary by earning Rs.40,000 crore from liquor. "The BRS party achieved the dubious distinction of allowing liquor to flow to Delhi and Punjab."