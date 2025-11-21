Laxman highlights UP’s rapid strides under leadership of Modi, CM Yogi

BJP MP Dr K Laxman highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s rapid strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the media on Thursday, he emphasized that the state has witnessed unprecedented progress in crime control, infrastructure, women’s safety, and employment generation, positioning itself as a national development model.

Dr Laxman underscored landmark achievements, including the construction of eight expressways, the development of smart cities, international airports, and the adoption of digital governance. He noted that these initiatives have transformed Uttar Pradesh into a hub of opportunity and growth.

Central to his address was the “Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047”, a blueprint aimed at reshaping the state’s future. The vision rests on three missions. They include inclusive Development: Ensuring housing, water, electricity, and healthcare for all citizens; Economic Leadership: Strengthening industry, agriculture, and services to elevate the state’s economy to global standards; and cultural Renaissance: Integrating tradition with modernity to foster social and cultural growth.

He said that the plan is guided by three themes—Arth Shakti (economic power), Srijan Shakti (innovation and education), and Jeevan Shakti (health and welfare)—covering 12 priority sectors. The ultimate goal is to transform Uttar Pradesh into a $6 trillion economy by 2047.

Dr Laxman contrasted this vision with the failures of previous governments, particularly the Samajwadi Party and Congress, citing corruption, poor law and order, and lack of development. He asserted that under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, crime has reduced by 85 percent, investment has surged, and social security has improved.

He also shared the key economic indicators of Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP rose to Rs 25.48 lakh crore in 2023 24, with an estimated growth rate of 11.6% in 2024 25—outpacing national averages. The state’s 2025 26 budget of Rs 8.08 lakh crore prioritises inclusive development, while rising per capita income, expanding digital transactions, and robust FDI inflows reflect its economic vitality.