Laxman sees red over Telangana Government ban on people's organisations

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman objected to the State government issuing orders imposing a ban on some of the people's organisations.

On Saturday, he said that the oppression by police on peoples and students organisations have increased since Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has come to power. He accused police of filing cases against the members of such organisations and associations.

Latest, he said the orders of State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar imposing a ban on some organisations citing that they have links with the Maoists was unjustified.

He said that several organisations outlawed under the orders have been fighting for peoples issues on different occasions. It is not fair on the part of the State government to ban them by linking them to the Maoists, he added.

Further, he demanded the State government to show proofs of the organisations functioning for the past 50 years ever resorting to illegal activities. He said that the organisations have been holding meetings and organising programmes as per the democratic norms and under the constitutional rights to fight for the peoples' cause and interests. Banning such organisations was an unjust act on the part of the State government, he said.