Leaders, activists rally behind Sabitha

Rangareddy: In a show of solidarity, leaders and activists from BRS in of Jalpally village and Srirama Colony pledged their support to Maheshwaram BRS candidate, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at a campaign event on Thursday. Later, welcoming new members into the party, Sabitha urged them to work diligently for the success of the party in the upcoming elections.

Jalpally Municipal Co-op members Sureddy Krishna Reddy, Working President Yanjala Janardhan, Youth Wing Working President Yanjala Arjun, along with senior leaders Sureddy Gopal Reddy, MD Sadik, and others actively participated in the programme.

Speaking at the event, Sabitha emphasised the government’s commitment to the progress of the poor and middle-class citizens, citing their support for pensions and welfare programmes. She expressed optimism for the upcoming elections.