Leaders call for anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests

Leaders of all parties staged a demonstration opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in front of Jamia Masjid in Doulatabad Mandal Headquarters on...

Vikarabad: Leaders of all parties staged a demonstration opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in front of Jamia Masjid in Doulatabad Mandal Headquarters on Monday. In a novel manner they submitted a memorandum to Ambedkar statue. Later, they handed over the memorandum to deputy Tahsildar in Tahsildar office.

The leaders said that the bill was against the minorities. They criticised the Central government for chaotic rule. "Everyone one in the country has a right to live with independence. Elders from Muslim community, dalit associations, left parties and leaders from other parties and organisations took part.

