Leaders use Holi celebration as show of strength

Nakrekal ( Nalgonda): The celebration of Holi became an occasion for show of strengthen between the two factions of BRS in the town of Nakrekal on Tuesday.

The celebration programmes that were led by MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and former MLA Vemula Veeresham, created a tense atmosphere. MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah and his followers left from his camp office on Musi Road in Nakrekal town with a DJ sound system, to rally towards the main center. Meanwhile, former Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham and his supporters proceeded for the main road in a rally from his camp office in Pannala Gudem.

Both groups' rallies eventually reached the main center where supporters of the leaders started dancing and raised slogans which made the atmosphere tense.

Police had a tough time in control the situation. The supporters of the leaders raised slogans against each other.

MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah expressed anger towards former MLA Veeresham, stating that it was not right to provoke others on a festive day like Holi. In response, former MLA Vemula Veeresham criticised MLA Lingaiah, questioning how reasonable it was to allow two DJs while ignoring their plea in the name of rules.

Nakirekal Rural CI Raghavrao, SIs Rangareddy, Shankar, Gopi Krishna, Kattanguru, and police personnel from Ketepalli somehow brought the situation under control and prevented the slogan shouting snowballing into a major clash.