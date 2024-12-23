Learn from fighting spirit of women bravehearts: VHP VP

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State vice president Sunitha Reddy on Sunday said that along with education and jobs, today’s generation of young women should take inspiration from the fighting spirit of the brave women of India.

Sunitha Reddy advised young women to be sensitive as well as brave. On Sunday, a meeting of Durga Vahini, a youth wing of the VHP was held near the Ashtalakshmi Temple. As many as 1,500 Durga Vahini young women took out a rally along the main roads from the area around the Ashtalakshmi Temple and passing through Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Victoria Memorial metro railway station and other areas. The rally, which was carried out with saffron flags, was filled with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Around 100 children were dressed as Bharat Mata and the women warriors of the past.

The rally along the main road was a special attraction, and people stood along the road to watch.

Later, a public meeting was organised in the premises of Ashtalakshmi Temple. Young women performed a ‘Shakti Pradarshana’ in the premises of the meeting and impressed all. They paid tributes to the portraits of Bharat Mata, Rani Durgavati, and Ahilyabai Holkar and performed puja. Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha Reddy expressed her concern that today's young women were falling in danger due to adopting a chaotic lifestyle in the name of modernity. She advised them to live responsibly towards the country, religion and society. She stated that along with education, a personality with values should be recognized as a basic need for today's youth.

Durga Vahini State convener Vani Sakkubai said that the spirit of the brave women of that time will be remembered under the name of ‘Matru Vandana’ programme. She taught self-confidence to protect themselves even in any catastrophic situation in everyday life. She explained that family values should not be forgotten despite having higher levels of education.