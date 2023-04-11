Left parties piggyback BRS to regain ground in Khammam

Khammam: Cashing in on the political developments unfolding in the State, the Left parties CPI and CPM are making efforts to regain their past glory in the district.

The Left parties which used to win one or two Assembly seats in Khammam in the past are struggling for survival with the waning influence.

The Left party leaders are strongly supporting BRS for preventing the BJP on the national level.

After renaming TRS to BRS, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao started giving importance to the Left party leaders and they were invited to a number of meetings and they made a commitment to fight against the BJP.

The BRS leaders and MLAs also participated in the Left party's official programmes. It is said that the alliances will continue in the coming general elections too.

During their heydays the Left parties would win Palair, Wyra, Madhira, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam Assembly seats in the past. Now they are eying those seats in the upcoming polls by forging alliance with BRS though there is much uncertainty about it.

On the other hand, the CM KCR is one of the reasons for connecting CPM and CPI strongly in the state. The Left parties did not maintain a friendship in any election in the state. In the district, they contested individually in local bodies and general elections.

In the last general elections, CPM contested individually under BLF and CPI gave support to Mahakutami. But now the leaders of both the Left parties, Tammineni Veerabhadram and Kunamneni Samasiva Rao, both from Khammam district, came to an understanding to work together.

They worked together in the Munugode bypoll and proved their strength. BRS forge a friendship with the left parties. A CPM leader speaking to The Hans India said it is ok to work with both parties in the upcoming polls for preventing the BJP holding sway in the State.

But the people didn't understand the Left party's political strategy and could not digest working with the BRS, he said. It has been the Left parties' habit that they always fought against the ruling parties over people's issues. The idea of working with BRS to fight against BJP is not going down well with the common workers and supporters, he said.

The State government failed to implement poll promises like giving unemployment allowances, three acres of land to SC people, double bedroom house etc, he said.

He said the Left parties will work with the BRS in the upcoming polls. How will BRS workers work support?

He recollected the comments of CM KCR that the Left parties are tail parties, but now KCR is supporting the Left parties. He appealed to the leaders to think that power is not important; people's issues are more important for the development of the parties.