  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Left stalwart Suravaram passes away

Left stalwart Suravaram passes away
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, 83, former national general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away on Friday night. He was...

Hyderabad: Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, 83, former national general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away on Friday night. He was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in the city.

A well-known personality in political circles, he was the party’s national general secretary from 2012 to 2019.

He was elected as an MP from Nalgonda in 1998 and again in 2004. During his tenure as an MP, he headed the parliamentary committee on labour. Several leaders condoled his death.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick