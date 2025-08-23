Left stalwart Suravaram passes away

Hyderabad: Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, 83, former national general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away on Friday night. He was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in the city.

A well-known personality in political circles, he was the party’s national general secretary from 2012 to 2019.

He was elected as an MP from Nalgonda in 1998 and again in 2004. During his tenure as an MP, he headed the parliamentary committee on labour. Several leaders condoled his death.