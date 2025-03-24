Legal Awareness Program Conducted for Persons with Disabilities in Vattem

Nagar kurnool|: As per the orders of the State High Court and under the direction of the Chairman and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nagarkurnool, a NALSA Legal Services to Persons with Mental Illness and Intellectual Disabilities Scheme awareness program was organized on March 24, 2025, at the Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) in Vattem village. Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel ACP Sriram Arya attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, ACP Sriram Arya emphasized that both central and state governments, along with local authorities, must take necessary measures to ensure that persons with disabilities (PwDs) receive their rightful entitlements. He stated that creating an enabling environment for them is crucial and that their personal freedom should not be compromised due to their disabilities.

He further highlighted that it is illegal to subject persons with disabilities to any form of violence, cruelty, unauthorized research, assault, threats, denial of food, or sexual harassment. Such offenses are punishable with up to five years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh. He stressed that persons with disabilities should not be separated from their families without valid reasons and that they have equal voting rights.

Educational institutions must ensure non-discriminatory admissions and provide equal opportunities in education and recreation. Infrastructure, including buildings and other facilities, should be made accessible to children with disabilities, and qualified teachers proficient in sign language and Braille should be appointed. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of adult education, vocational training, self-employment opportunities, and interest-free loans for persons with disabilities.

He also suggested that sports events should be organized for persons with disabilities to encourage their active participation. If anyone faces issues or violations of their rights, they can seek assistance by calling the toll-free number 14416 for protection and 15100 for free legal advice.

The event was attended by School Principal Gopal Rao, teachers, para-legal volunteer N. Srinivasulu, students, and media representatives.