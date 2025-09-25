Legendary singer Zubeen Garg honoured

Hyderabad: A memorial service for legendary Indian singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically lost his life while scuba diving in Singapore, was held in Gachibowli on Wednesday. Actress Bhairavi Ardya Deka paid rich tributes to the celebrated artiste.

Zubeen Garg, who captivated millions of fans by rendering over 38,000 songs in more than 40 languages, was remembered as an extraordinary talent. Expressing her grief, Bhairavi said, “The Indian film industry has lost a true legend. This is an irreparable loss for music lovers. Zubeen was not only one of the finest singers of our time but also a great humanitarian who extended immense support to the underprivileged. In Assam, people revered him like a divine figure,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allocating land to establish a memorial trust in Zubeen Garg’s name, ensuring that his legacy lives on for future generations. Apart from his phenomenal singing career, Zubeen Garg made his mark as a music composer, producer, director, and actor, contributing immensely to Indian cinema.

In Telugu films too, he left a memorable impact by singing popular songs such as “Yele Yele” from Nithiin’s Takkari, “O Bachelor” from Victory, and “Gunde Godarila” from Ram Pothineni’s Maska. These opportunities were given to him by the late music director Chakri.

Recently, on September 19, Zubeen had traveled to Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival. While scuba diving, he met with a tragic accident. Though he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, he succumbed while undergoing treatment. His sudden demise has plunged the Indian film and music industry into deep sorrow.