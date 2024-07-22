  • Menu
Legislator Shri Ganesh Offers Special Pooja to Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali at Secunderabad Bonala

On the occasion of Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonala, Cantonment Legislator Shri Ganesh visited the Goddess along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy. The Legislator offered special pooja to Goddess Ujjain Mahankali and sought her blessings.


Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, Rajya Sabha Member Anil Kumar Yadav, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Sanat Nagar Constituency Congress Party Incharge, Kota Neelima, and other dignitaries also participated in the programme. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and fervor as devotees gathered to witness the special pooja and seek the blessings of Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali.





