Live
- Poverty rate in Philippines declines to 15.5 per cent in 2023
- Elon Musk's AI Fashion Show: Watch Obama, Trump, Jeff Bezos and More Leaders in Vibrant Attire
- MLA Sri Ganesh seeks blessings for Cantonment Constituency during Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Bonala Utsavam
- Legislator Shri Ganesh Offers Special Pooja to Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali at Secunderabad Bonala
- Nothing Phone 2a Plus Set to Launch: Here’s What We Know
- India has 26.52 cr students in schools, 4.33 cr in higher education: Economic Survey
- Karnataka govt should address underperformance of other sectors before IT: BJP
- Economic Survey sees strong external sector despite global headwinds
- SC confirms bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
- Know Your MLA: Parvathipuram continues tradition with new MLA again
Just In
Legislator Shri Ganesh Offers Special Pooja to Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali at Secunderabad Bonala
Highlights
On the occasion of Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonala, Cantonment Legislator Shri Ganesh visited the Goddess along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy.
On the occasion of Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonala, Cantonment Legislator Shri Ganesh visited the Goddess along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy. The Legislator offered special pooja to Goddess Ujjain Mahankali and sought her blessings.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, Rajya Sabha Member Anil Kumar Yadav, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Sanat Nagar Constituency Congress Party Incharge, Kota Neelima, and other dignitaries also participated in the programme. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and fervor as devotees gathered to witness the special pooja and seek the blessings of Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS