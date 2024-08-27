  • Menu
Legislators from Mala community call on CM

Legislators from Mala community call on CM
Highlights

Revanth assures to constitute committee to study the categorisation issue

Hyderabad: The public representatives from Mala community called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging him to do justice to the Malas. The CM assured to constitute a committee for studying SC categorisation in the State.

MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, MLAs G Vivek Venkatswamy, Matta Ragamayi, Vamshi Krishna, Nagaraju, along with Mala Mahanadu leaders Chennaiah and others met the CM in the Secretariat on Monday. They urged the CM to ensure that the Malas do not face injustice in the process of SC categorisation.

They pointed out that to ensure true justice is done for the different communities, the government should follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit.

Later, the Chief Minister assured that the government will take a decision based on a report submitted by the committee, which will be constituted for the purpose.

