Leopard Finally Trapped After Two-Month Forest Department Operation in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar residents heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as forest officials successfully captured a leopard that had been prowling the rocky hills of TD Gutta and Veerannapeta for over two months.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Satyanarayana said the elusive wild cat had repeatedly evaded capture despite an extensive surveillance drive. “We set up four trap cages and installed multiple camera traps to track its movements. Each time, it would retreat deep into the forest, returning to the TD Gutta area only once every 15–20 days,” he explained.

The leopard was first spotted two days ago resting on a massive boulder near TD Gutta. Officials believe the animal was attracted to the area by easy prey—mainly stray dogs—around the local dumping yard. The dense forest cover and secure rock dens atop the hill also offered the predator a safe resting place.

While the leopard never entered residential neighborhoods, its frequent presence left villagers anxious, forcing many to avoid venturing near the hills after dusk. The capture brought visible relief to locals and authorities alike.

DFO Satyanarayana hnused the occasion to highlight a broader concern: human encroachment into wildlife habitats. “It is not the wild animals that are entering our areas; it is we who are moving into theirs. Expanding highways, new housing projects, and deforestation are pushing wildlife closer to human settlements,” he warned, urging residents near forest zones to remain cautious and respect natural boundaries.

The leopard will now be relocated to a safer habitat, ensuring both community safety and the animal’s well-being.