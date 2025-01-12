Live
Just In
Leopard Spotted at Rajendranagar Creates Panic
Hyderabad: A leopard sighting at Rajendranagar's Agricultural University caused a stir among morning walkers on Saturday. The big cat was reportedly seen near the statue of Jayashankar before it disappeared into the surrounding trees, leaving onlookers in shock.
Early morning walkers noticed the leopard’s movements and later identified its paw prints in the area. The incident has sparked concerns among locals and visitors frequenting the campus for exercise and recreation.
Forest officials have been alerted and are expected to assess the situation to ensure public safety. Authorities are likely to set up traps and increase surveillance in the area to prevent any potential conflict between humans and wildlife. Further updates are awaited as forest officials investigate the leopard's presence in this urban environment.