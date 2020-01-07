Lessons Learnt From The Past: Efforts on to ensure smooth conduct of SSC, Inter exams

Hyderabad: Keeping in mind the largescale discrepancies that took place in the announcement of results leading to the death of 25 students last year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials to make fool-proof arrangements this time.

This becomes all the more necessary as nearly 15.45 lakh students will be appearing for both Intermediate and SSC examinations.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday held a review meeting on the arrangements being made with senior officials from the State Education, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Centre for Good Governance (CGG) and Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS).

The Chief Secretary told the officials to ensure that the mistakes that had taken place last year should not be repeated and asked to implement the recommendations of a three-member committee in toto.

He also asked the officials to take additional measures, including training every evaluator so that students will not suffer. He asked them to sensitise the evaluators by training with a standardised presentation.

The Chief Secretary further said, an online grievance redressal system and help desks should be set up in every district so that students can approach them to resolve their problems.

The CS has also asked the officials to prepare a regular calendar of events from admission to the final publication of results and test the IT modules properly before deployment to avoid errors.

TSBIE Commissioner Omer Jaleel and Director of School Education Vijay Kumar informed that the Intermediate examinations are scheduled to be held from March 4 to 23 and the SSC examinations from March 19 to April 6. While 9.65 lakh students are to appear for Intermediate, about 5.8 lakh students are expected to take SSC examinations.

The officials briefed Somesh Kumar on the preparations taken up like pre and post-examination modules and centre constitution, jumbling of answer scripts, issue of hall tickets, declaration of results and processing of mark sheets.

B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary Education, Rajendra Nimje, Director General, CGG, G T Venkateshwar Rao,

MD, TSTS, Satyanarayana Reddy, Director, SSC Board and other officials participated.