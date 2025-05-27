Licensed Surveyor Trainees Receive Kits from Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana in Gadwal

Gadwal: In an effort to strengthen land rights documentation and ensure transparency in land records management, the Telangana State Government has initiated the training of licensed surveyors. As a part of this initiative, Additional District Collector Mr. Lakshmi Narayana distributed training kits to surveyor trainees on Tuesday.

The distribution took place at the IDOC (Integrated District Offices Complex) in the chamber of the Additional Collector, in line with the directives issued by the District Collector.

Addressing the gathering, the Additional Collector stated that the government has launched the licensed surveyor program with the objective of maintaining land records in a transparent and accountable manner. He emphasized that the kits being provided to the trainees would play a crucial role in enhancing their practical skills.

“The training program includes both theoretical sessions and practical field training. I urge all candidates to dedicate themselves fully to learning the techniques and tools of land surveying,” he said.

He further explained that under the ‘Bhoobharati’ Act, survey maps have become mandatory for processes such as land registration and mutation. Hence, there is a growing demand for licensed surveyors, particularly in rural areas.

Mr. Lakshmi Narayana also noted that those who successfully complete the training program will be required to pass an examination, after which they will be issued a Licensed Surveyor Certificate. He encouraged the trainees to make the most of this opportunity, which could pave the way for promising careers in land management and public service.

The event was attended by Survey and Land Records Department Assistant Director Mr. Ram Chander, several trainee candidates, and other officials.