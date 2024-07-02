Lift LRS ban as promised, locals urge Congress

Wanaparthy: Locals including real estate agents have expressed their frustration stating that even after coming to power, the Congress government that had promised to lift the LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) ban has done nothing to implement it so far.

They state that people who do labour work and buy small plots for weddings and educational expenses are facing difficulties selling their plots due to LRS. In the past, real estate agents sold plots to people even without LRS, leading to significant problems for people who bought those plots unknowingly. People claim that if officials had intervened at the time of the venture, this would not have happened.

Moreover, they state that the current government must cancel LRS ban, prevent layouts, and only approve DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) layouts, benefiting the people. Real estate agents argue that even the government could gain some benefits from lifting the LRS ban.

In the district headquarters and various mandals, the previous BRS government introduced LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) and collected Rs 1000 per plot from owners to cancel the LRS. However, it could not do so until 2023. During the previous government’s tenure, registration charges were also significantly increased, causing substantial losses to plot owners.