Light rain likely in Hyderabad for next 3 days

Light rainfall predicted in Hyderabad for the next three days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The rainfall is due to a low pressure in the southeastern Bay of Bengal which is likely to reach the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh on November 18.

Meanwhile, parts of the city witnessed rainfall on Tuesday including owenpally, Secunderabad, Khairatabad and Banjara Hills. The highest rainfall has been received by Kukatpally of 11.8 mm.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), most parts of the city may receive rainfall upto 2.5 mm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be between 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature will be in the range of 21 to 23 degree Celsius.