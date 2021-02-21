Light rain occurs at isolated places in Telangana

Begumpet: Light rain up to one cm occurred at isolated places over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The rain is attributed to the trough in low levels easterlies over west-central Bay of Bengal which now lies over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

It runs from the south Sri Lanka coast to north AP coast across the north TN coast at 1.5 km above the mean sea level, according to the IMD bulletin.

Trough in westerlies from north-east Bihar to south-east Arabian Sea now runs from Nagaland to Lakshadweep area across Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and southern parts of coastal Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said there was an appreciable rise in night temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the State. They were below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some other parts. The lowest minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad.

The temperatures recorded elsewhere in the State were: Nizamabad 15.9, Medak 16.5, Hakimpet 17, Dundigal 17.6, Nalgonda &Ramagundam 18 each, Hanamkonda 19, Hyderabad 19.1, Bhadrachalam 19.6, Mahbubnagar 20, Khammam 21, Khammam recorded the highest day temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhadrachalam (32.2), Ramagundam (31.8), Nalgonda (31.5), Medak (31.2), Mahbubnagar 31, Adilabad 30.8, Nizamabad 30.5, Hanamkonda 29, Dundigal 28.6, Hakimpet 28.5, Hyderabad 28.

According to the forecast the minimum temperature in Hyderabad during February 22 and 27 would be 19, 19, 20,20, 20 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, with fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later for the first four days.

It would be fog or mist on February 26 and 27. The day temperature would steadily rise from 29, 30,31, 31,31 and 32 respectively.