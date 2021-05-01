Light to moderate rains to lash Telangana

Hyderabad: With the advancement of science & technology carried out in Advanced Mathematics, Space Science, Astro Physics, Meteorology, Computational techniques with high speed computers and software tools, Astro-Meteorology has emerged to provide weather forecast combining both Astrology and Meteorology principles keeping climatological normal of the place of reference for which forecast is needed.

The Hans India presents fortnightly predictions made by Astro - Met team which has been preparing weather forecast since 2016. The team is led by Dr GV Rama, former Chief Meteorologist of Indian Space Research Organisation, Sriharikota and the members of Vatavarana Panchanga Parishodhana Brundam.

Following is the weather forecast up to May 11. Above normal temperatures, partly cloudy, gusty, isolated storms, light to heavy rains are predicted. Light to moderate rains can be expected from May 4 to 11.

Normal to below normal temperatures, partly cloudy sky, moderate winds, isolated thundershowers, moderate rains, intensify to cyclonic weather, overcast sky is likely to prevail with strong gusty winds for the fortnight. South Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bangladesh are likely to see isolated moderate to heavy rains as the cyclone moves towards north west.