Light to moderate rains to occur in parts of Telangana for three days

In an unexpected turn of events, the weather in Telangana has shifted dramatically, with recent rainfall bringing a welcome coolness after a scorching summer. However, the untimely downpours have left farmers in several districts in a state of anxiety.

On Friday, rain fell across multiple areas, including the joint regions of Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar, with reports indicating crop damage due to hailstorms. In Kagaznagar, located in the Komuram Bheem district, strong winds uprooted a large tree in Pochamma Basti, resulting in the destruction of two vehicles.

In response, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert that a trough persists at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level, extending from South Chhattisgarh through Telangana and North to South Karnataka. As a result, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated across Telangana on Saturday and Sunday, with winds potentially gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some regions.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast a slight decrease in temperatures over the coming two days. However, following this brief cool spell, the intensity of the sun is expected to rise once again. Today’s maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38.5 degrees Celsius in Bhadrachalam, while the minimum is expected to settle at 34 degrees in Hanumakonda.

On Friday, the highest temperatures recorded in Telangana were as follows: Medak at 39.6 degrees, Adilabad at 39 degrees, Nizamabad at 38.6 degrees, Bhadrachalam at 37.8 degrees, Mahabubnagar at 37.6 degrees, and Khammam at 37.6 degrees. Other notable readings included Nalgonda at 37 degrees, Hyderabad at 36.5 degrees, Ramagundam at 35.2 degrees, and Hanumakonda at 34.5 degrees.