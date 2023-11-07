KCR is Telangana's Kohli: KTR

Hyderabad: Referring to election results, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said KCR's movie is going to be a blockbuster hit on November 30. KTR is confident that BRS will hit century like the India batsmen Virat Kohli against South Africa. He participated in the meeting of activists in Vemulawada constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, KTR said for Congress cinema they have Kannada producer, a Delhi director and a Gujarat actor that is why the movie is sure to be an utter flop. Our Telangana story, screenplay and direction are all KCR, hence the blockbuster hit is sure. It is not Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who should decide who will run Telangana, but the people of Telangana should decide.

No matter which candidate contests on behalf of his party in any constituency, he wants to think of him as KCR. If you vote for the other party, it will go to Delhi and Gujarat. To bring industries to Vemulawada, the BRS candidate should win with a large majority. It is suggested to compete with Sirisilla in the matter of majority.

It is said that Indira Gandhi trampled the six point formula and now her grandson Rahul Gandhi is speaking at will. KTR said that he came to Telangana and asked for six guarantees, but on November 30, Telangana will hit six by KCR. He said KCR will hit a century like Kohli hit a century. He clarified that the formation of BRS government again in Telangana with 100 seats is certain.