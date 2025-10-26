Live
Link Aadhaar to IFMIS portal, govt employees told
Highlights
Otherwise, their salary will not be credited for October month
Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders making mandatory that the government and temporary employees including outsourced and contract should link their Aadhar numbers on IFMIS portal. In the order, Principal Secretary to Finance department Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that all the employees must update Aadhar and other details of all category employees in IFMIS portal, failing which their salary will not be permitted for October month. All the Secretaries of the departments were instructed to comply with the orders by midnight of October 25. No salary will be paid to any employee without submission of Aadhar details in IFMIS.
