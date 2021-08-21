Link buying liquor to Aadhaar

Certainly, the move to link the Aadhaar with the liquor sales will induce fear among the boozers. Somewhere the government has to come down seriously on alcoholics who create nuisance.

The government also needs to put a cap on an individual's liquor consumption. Any move that helps society in a broader perspective should be supported by the people. I hope the government takes initiative to link the Aadhaar with the liquor sales.

V Mamatha, Battinivaripally, Hanumakonda