Linking of rivers, CAA to figure in CMs' meet today

Hyderabad: The proposed meeting between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be held at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday is likely to be more political in nature.

According to sources, both the Chief Ministers will be meeting over lunch and it would be a one-on-one meeting. No officials will be present during the meeting.

While this meeting has generated a lot of interest as both the Chief Ministers are going to meet after a gap of about three and half months.

There are several pending issues between the two states. KCR is likely to raise the proposal of linking of Godavari and Krishna rivers by constructing projects jointly over these two rivers.

In fact, this issue was discussed at the earlier meeting but later the AP government was said to have rejected the proposal.

This meeting also assumes importance because the Centre had convened a meeting of top officials of both the states on January 21 in New Delhi to resolve the water disputes.

Officials said KCR and Jagan will share their views on the current political developments also at the national level after the series of protests on the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC and NPR.

The issue of shifting of the AP state capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam will also figure in the meeting. Other issues that are likely to figure during the meeting are division of assets between the two states.

Following the spate of dharnas against the capital shifting in Andhra Pradesh, strong security arrangements have been made at Pragati Bhavan and also at Jagan's residence at Lotus Pond.