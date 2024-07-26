Lion’s share of irrigation outlay to go for Kaleshwaram project debt repayment

Hyderabad : The Irrigation sector has got substantial allocation of Rs 22,000 crore in the budget outlay for 2024-2025 financial year, but a majority of the funds would be spent only on paying on interests of the loans borrowed to construct Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and other irrigation projects in the state. As a result, the available allocations after debt payments would be utilised for only a few project constructions and completion of the pending projects.

It requires Rs 18,000 crore to pay the debts in the current financial year and only Rs 4,000 crore would be available to complete the pending projects and the maintenance of the existing projects. “The previous government neglected to complete many projects which were in final stages of construction. Due to this, despite spending a lot of public money, these were not used to meet the needs of the public. Our government has decided to complete such projects which are in the final stages and six projects which will be expanded immediately in this financial year and 12 projects in the next financial year”, Finance minister Bhatti Vikramarka said while presenting the budget in the assembly.



The Minister disclosed that a total of 73 irrigation projects have been undertaken in the State till date, of which 34 are large and 39 are medium projects. Of these, 42 projects (10 mega and 32 medium) have been completed. A total of 31 projects – 24 large and seven medium projects are currently under construction.

