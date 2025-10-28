Live
Liquor Shop Licenses Allotted Transparently Through Lucky Draw Under Collector B.M. Santhosh’s Supervision
Gadwal: The process of allotting liquor shop licenses through a lucky draw was conducted transparently and peacefully at the Collector’s Conference Hall on Monday under the supervision of District Collector B.M. Santhosh.
Officials made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event without any irregularities. The lottery process was carried out in strict adherence to the new Excise Policy rules and regulations.
A total of 774 applications were received for 34 liquor shops across the district. Each applicant was invited to witness the draw for their respective shop locations. Collector B.M. Santhosh personally conducted the draw in the presence of applicants, displaying every token to maintain complete transparency. Due to the large turnout, only those with valid tokens were allowed inside the venue.
The allocation was monitored by District Excise Officer Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and other excise department officials.
Details of Allotments:
Gadwal Municipality:
Shop No. 1 – G. Naveen Kumar Reddy
Shop No. 2 – K. Charan Kumar
Shop No. 3 – B. Radhamma
Shop No. 4 (Goud Category) – Sridhar Goud
Shop No. 5 – Kuruva Lakshmanna
Shop No. 6 – J. Jagan Mohan Reddy
Shop No. 7 (SC Category) – H. Suresh
Shop No. 8 – C. Naresh Goud
Aija Municipality:
Shop No. 1 (SC Category) – A. Tippanna
Shop No. 2 (SC Category) – A. Tippanna
Shop No. 3 (Goud Category) – P. Bhaskar Goud
Shop No. 4 (Open Category) – P. Jayanna Goud
Shop No. 5 (Open Category) – Mantha Rekha
Shop No. 6 (Open Category) – P. Veeranna Goud
Maldakal Village:
Shop No. 1 (SC Category) – Gaddam Vijay Raju
Shop No. 2 (Goud Category) – Raghavendra Goud
Dharur / China Chintharevula Village:
Shop No. 1 – Y. Padmavathi
Shop No. 2 – Pacharla Ram Goud
Gattu Village:
Shop No. 1 – T. Sridhar Reddy
Balgera Village:
Shop No. 1 – Golla Narender Reddy
Kaloor Timmandooddi / Nandinne Village:
Shop No. 1 – Eluru Shankar Reddy
Alampur Municipality:
Shop No. 1 – Meka Venkat Reddy
Vaddepalli Municipality:
Shop No. 1 – Lagusani Srivarudhan
Shop No. 2 (SC Category) – B. Madhava Swamy
Rajoli Village:
Shop No. 1 – Mandlam Rami Reddy
Undavalli / Pulluru Area:
Shop No. 1 – Eluru Shankar Reddy
Shop No. 2 – Datla Raja Rama Mohan Reddy
Shop No. 3 – M. Sujatha
Shop No. 4 – A. Upender Yadav
Manavapadu Village:
Shop No. 1 – E. Chandrasekhar
Shop No. 2 (SC Category) – M. Manoj Kumar
Erravalli Village:
Shop No. 1 (Goud Category) – E. Mallikarjun Goud
Shop No. 2 (Open Category) – Kuruva Sudhakar
Jinkalapalli Village:
Shop No. 1 (Open Category) – Nakka Swamy
The entire process was conducted peacefully and transparently, ensuring fairness in accordance with the state excise norms.