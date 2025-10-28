Liquor Shop Licenses Allotted Transparently Through Lucky Draw Under Collector B.M. Santhosh’s Supervision

Gadwal: The process of allotting liquor shop licenses through a lucky draw was conducted transparently and peacefully at the Collector’s Conference Hall on Monday under the supervision of District Collector B.M. Santhosh.

Officials made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event without any irregularities. The lottery process was carried out in strict adherence to the new Excise Policy rules and regulations.

A total of 774 applications were received for 34 liquor shops across the district. Each applicant was invited to witness the draw for their respective shop locations. Collector B.M. Santhosh personally conducted the draw in the presence of applicants, displaying every token to maintain complete transparency. Due to the large turnout, only those with valid tokens were allowed inside the venue.

The allocation was monitored by District Excise Officer Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and other excise department officials.

Details of Allotments:

Gadwal Municipality:

Shop No. 1 – G. Naveen Kumar Reddy

Shop No. 2 – K. Charan Kumar

Shop No. 3 – B. Radhamma

Shop No. 4 (Goud Category) – Sridhar Goud

Shop No. 5 – Kuruva Lakshmanna

Shop No. 6 – J. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Shop No. 7 (SC Category) – H. Suresh

Shop No. 8 – C. Naresh Goud

Aija Municipality:

Shop No. 1 (SC Category) – A. Tippanna

Shop No. 2 (SC Category) – A. Tippanna

Shop No. 3 (Goud Category) – P. Bhaskar Goud

Shop No. 4 (Open Category) – P. Jayanna Goud

Shop No. 5 (Open Category) – Mantha Rekha

Shop No. 6 (Open Category) – P. Veeranna Goud

Maldakal Village:

Shop No. 1 (SC Category) – Gaddam Vijay Raju

Shop No. 2 (Goud Category) – Raghavendra Goud

Dharur / China Chintharevula Village:

Shop No. 1 – Y. Padmavathi

Shop No. 2 – Pacharla Ram Goud

Gattu Village:

Shop No. 1 – T. Sridhar Reddy

Balgera Village:

Shop No. 1 – Golla Narender Reddy

Kaloor Timmandooddi / Nandinne Village:

Shop No. 1 – Eluru Shankar Reddy

Alampur Municipality:

Shop No. 1 – Meka Venkat Reddy

Vaddepalli Municipality:

Shop No. 1 – Lagusani Srivarudhan

Shop No. 2 (SC Category) – B. Madhava Swamy

Rajoli Village:

Shop No. 1 – Mandlam Rami Reddy

Undavalli / Pulluru Area:

Shop No. 1 – Eluru Shankar Reddy

Shop No. 2 – Datla Raja Rama Mohan Reddy

Shop No. 3 – M. Sujatha

Shop No. 4 – A. Upender Yadav

Manavapadu Village:

Shop No. 1 – E. Chandrasekhar

Shop No. 2 (SC Category) – M. Manoj Kumar

Erravalli Village:

Shop No. 1 (Goud Category) – E. Mallikarjun Goud

Shop No. 2 (Open Category) – Kuruva Sudhakar

Jinkalapalli Village:

Shop No. 1 (Open Category) – Nakka Swamy

The entire process was conducted peacefully and transparently, ensuring fairness in accordance with the state excise norms.