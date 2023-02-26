Lithium cell manufacturing unit to be set up in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar district is all set to have an investment of Rs 10,000 crore by Amar Raja Battery Company, which is going to set up Lithium Giga Cell battery manufacturing unit at Devitipally village in the district.





While informing this, Excise, Prohibition, Sports and Tourism Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud said that Mahabubnagar district is slowly witnessing the arrival of big industrial investments. As part of this, the Amar Raja Batteries company is soon going to set up its Lithium Giga Cell battery unit in the district, which will provide employment to over 10,000 people.

Expressing his concern, Srinivas Goud noted that some unscrupulous people and anti-development groups in the are deliberately spreading misleading messages false information to the local people and instigating them to take up unnecessary agitation under the pretext of possible pollution caused by the industry. "In the past Mahabubnagar district had witnessed acute poverty, illiteracy, under development, lack of unemployment, large scale migrations, regular draughts and famines. However, soon after formation of new state of Telangana, this entire Palamuru region is fast developing and a complete face have has occurred with regard to drastic improvement in Agriculture, education, and employment. This time we are fortunate enough that World's 3rd largest Lithium Cell Battery unit is going to establish near Divitipally village. Already, an IT park has been set up near Divitipally. With the Amar Raja's Lithium Giga Cell battery factory set up in the district it will provide jobs to 10,000 youngsters," the Minister said.





He reminded that before formation of Telangana, Mahabubnagar district witnessed 14 lakh people migrated to other places every year for lively hood. This happened because there are no employment opportunities, no ground and irrigation water, no power and poverty prevailed everywhere. But today we have two big reservoirs at Karivena and Udandapur which will meet the needs of both drinking and irrigation purposes of the people and at the same time meet the industrial requirement.





The Minister advised the anti-development group members not to spread false information and create confusion among the public on pollution by the propsed Lithum Giga cell battery unit. There is no question of pollution created by the Amar Raja's Lithium Giga cell unit that is proposed to be set up at Divitipally village. Lithium cell batteries are infact used in electrical vehicles and its main purpose is to reduce environment pollution caused by the excess use of fossil fuels.





"Lithium cell Giga power batteries will invest 10,000 crores in Mahabubnagar and will provided direct and indirect employment 10,000 people. This factory is regarded as world's third largest lithium cell battery making unit in the world. I request all the people to give their assent and give full support for the construction of new industry in the district and extend their helping hand in the development of the district," the Minister said.