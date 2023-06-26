Live
Live Update: CM KCR's convoy reaches Solapur
Highlights
CM Chandrasekhar Rao's convoy reached Sholapur. KCR had left Hyderabad with a convoy of 500 vehicles.
Live Updates
2023-06-26 11:14:05
- 26 Jun 2023 12:34 PM GMT
MVA slams KCR’s ‘pilgrimage’ to Maha as political stunt with doubtful motives
As Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Osmanabad for his pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur on Tuesday, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) questioned his ‘intentions’ behind the garb of expanding his party’s influence in Maharashtra, here on Monday. Read More:-
- 26 Jun 2023 11:15 AM GMT
A massve garland is being taken by party activists to welcom BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR Will Stay in Sholapur for the night.
- 26 Jun 2023 11:15 AM GMT
Next Story
