Lives of three Kumbh devotees from State snuffed out in UP road mishap

Hyderabad: Ina tragic accident, three people from Telangana were killed in a road accident late Sunday night on the Rewa-Varanasi National Highway near Tulsi village here in Uttar Pradesh. Three others were seriously injured during the mishap.

According to the officials, the accident unfolded near Kisan Dhaba in the Lalganj police station area in Rewa-Varanasi National Highway, involving a car with six devotees from Telangana who were returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The vehicle collided with a motorcycle before crashing into a truck in front of it. This devastating incident resulted in the loss of four lives, including three individuals from the car and one motorcyclist, while three others suffered severe injuries.

The deceased were identified as Venkat Ram Reddy (DEE, Irrigation), his wife Vilasani and Malla Reddy. The injured persons were Vishala, who is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre, Multi-Speciality Hospital, Varanasi, and Mothilal and Gnaneshwar Reddy.

Police said the victims from Telangana’s Sangareddy district were en route to Varanasi for Kashi darshan after taking a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the Government of Telangana, the Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, and his office are closely monitoring the tragic road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, in coordination with the District Magistrates of Mirzapur and Varanasi.