Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a tragic turn of events, the relentless harassment by loan app operators has led to a death and a life-threatening situation in Karimnagar district. Two individuals, unable to bear the pressure and threats from these app operators, attempted suicide.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries, while the other is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital. Both incidents occurred within the undivided Karimnagar district, highlighting the severe impact of these digital loan sharks.

Authorities have been alerted to the situation, and further investigations are underway to address the growing menace of predatory loan apps in the region.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities by loan app operators to local authorities.