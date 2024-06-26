Loan waiver to bring joy to 3.80 lakh farmers in dist

Karimnagar: Loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh at a time announced by CM Revanth Reddy on Friday will benefit 3.80 lakh farmers in the combined Karimnagardistrict. Farmers who took crop loans before December 9, 2023 will be waived. DCCB and Lead Bank managers in the joint district are working diligently to send the latest list of loans from December 12, 2018 to December 9, 2023. It is estimated that more than 2500,000 crore of debt will be waived in the joint district.

Bank officials prepared a list of 80,000 farmers under Karimnagar Central Co-operative Bank who are eligible for loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh and about Rs 600 crore will be waived. About 2,50,000 farmers will get loan waiver from the government under the scope of other commercial banks. Rs 1,800 crore will be waived off in commercial banks.

However, as applied by RythuBandhu, will it be given to farmers with less than five to ten acres, or will loan waiver be given to farmers with more than ten acres? There is a need to clarify the matter. Farmers are happy with the recent decision taken by the government. The government is considering loan waiver for small and small farmers.

A farmer named Venkataramana from Ramadugu told The Hans India that he is very happy on hearing the news of waiver the long-awaited loans of farmers, especially for the farmers whose crops were damaged due to untimely hailstorms in the last two years. He thanked CM Revanth Reddy for taking the decision.

The Central government has been implementing the Kisan Yojana scheme for farmers only for the small farmers, who have less than 5 acres of land. The state government is also planning to implement the policy followed by the central government. The loan waiver process is expected to start and be completed by August 15.

The previous government waived the loan twice. For the first time taking 31 March 2014 as the cut-off Rs. 16000 crores deposited in farmers’ accounts. For the second time, taking the cutoff date of December 11, 2018, the funds deposited in farmers’ accounts were Rs 12,000 crore. The funds paid by the previous KCR government for loan waiver twice were Rs 28 000 crore.