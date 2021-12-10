Local bodies MLC election: Minister KTR casts his vote in Sircilla

The polling for local bodies MLC election is underway in a peaceful manner in five districts in the state. All the public representatives have cast their votes in their respective constituencies. Minister KT Rama Rao exercised his voting right at ZP office in Sircilla town.



In Karimnagar, the election is underway for two MLC seats and 10 candidates are in fray. A total of 1,324 voters will exercise their vote in Karimnagar.



In Mancherial ZP office, government whip Balka Suman, MLA Diwakar Rao cast their vote. MLA Bhupal Reddy and MLC Farooq Hussain cast his vote in Narayankhed in Sangareddy district. MLA Mahipal Reddy exercised their voting right in Patacheru and MLA Sanampudi Saidi Reddy cast his vote in Huzurnagar.



